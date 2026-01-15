Used Class 8 truck sales jump in December as prices rise to $57,135

Used truck sales surged at the end of 2025, capping the year with a stronger-than-expected rebound, according to the latest data from ACT Research.

Preliminary same-dealer retail sales of used Class 8 trucks increased 12% month over month in December, outperforming typical seasonal expectations that called for a 9% gain, ACT said in its State of the Industry: U.S. Classes 3-8 Used Trucks report.

Total reported preliminary sales were 22% higher than November, aided by a sharp jump in auction volumes.

For carriers and small fleets that rely on the used market rather than new equipment purchases, the December rebound could mark the beginning of the end of a buyer-friendly cycle.