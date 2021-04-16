  • ITVI.USA
    15,299.350
    -21.430
    -0.1%
  • OTRI.USA
    25.450
    -0.420
    -1.6%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,283.310
    -26.860
    -0.2%
  • TLT.USA
    2.670
    0.020
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.160
    -0.030
    -1.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.440
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.160
    -0.090
    -2.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.900
    -0.030
    -1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.400
    -0.020
    -0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.820
    -0.010
    -0.4%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -1.000
    -0.8%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,299.350
    -21.430
    -0.1%
  • OTRI.USA
    25.450
    -0.420
    -1.6%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,283.310
    -26.860
    -0.2%
  • TLT.USA
    2.670
    0.020
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.160
    -0.030
    -1.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.440
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.160
    -0.090
    -2.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.900
    -0.030
    -1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.400
    -0.020
    -0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.820
    -0.010
    -0.4%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -1.000
    -0.8%
News

Using plants to cope with COVID – Cyberly

Plus how to become a better video communicator

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixFriday, April 16, 2021
0 20 1 minute read

COVID has impacted damn near every part of our lives, including giving us green thumbs. It turns out, we’re buying a lot of plants.  And by a lot, we mean a lot.

A survey of 300 independent garden centers found 87% of stores reported a significant increase in sales from 2019 to 2020. The plant supply chain is a slow grower (pun intended) and struggled to support an increase in demand. 

Blythe Brumleve breaks down that plant supply chain while also chatting with Rick Larkin who has emptied an office to convert it into studio space. 

Larkin owns BCB Transport with more than 300 trucks and transitioned a safety communication strategy into a brand new broadcasting space. BCB has grown into a company that not only provides top quality live video, but has sourced help from organizations as big as the Dallas Cowboys. 

Larkin gives his advice on video communication and building a great company from the ground up.

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixFriday, April 16, 2021
0 20 1 minute read
Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc