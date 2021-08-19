Using RFID in the automotive industry — Transmission

Most automakers rely on “just-in-time” manufacturing to optimize production. That model requires precise coordination throughout every link in the global supply chain. And that’s where AIT Worldwide Logistics comes in. AIT’s automotive logistics professionals are the experts at developing resilient, scalable solutions for OEM and Tier 1 supply chains across Asia, Europe, and North America. AIT has the expertise, technology, and carrier connections to achieve your production goals — just-in-time. To learn more, visit https://www.aitworldwide.com/automotive-logistics

RFID technology is a staple in inventory management for retailers and warehouses so the technology isn’t new. However, one chip-providing company is expanding its tech into the automotive landscape to track parts like tires.

Grace Sharkey and Sebastian Blanco talk about the way RFID tech is being used to track components throughout the automotive building process with Impinj’s Carl Brasek.

The three run through the way RAIN RFID is currently being used and how the tech could help make vehicle maintenance easier in the future.



