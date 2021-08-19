  • ITVI.USA
Using RFID in the automotive industry — Transmission

How can manufacturers keep up with their products?

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixThursday, August 19, 2021
1 minute read

Most automakers rely on “just-in-time” manufacturing to optimize production. That model requires precise coordination throughout every link in the global supply chain. And that’s where AIT Worldwide Logistics comes in. AIT’s automotive logistics professionals are the experts at developing resilient, scalable solutions for OEM and Tier 1 supply chains across Asia, Europe, and North America. AIT has the expertise, technology, and carrier connections to achieve your production goals — just-in-time. To learn more, visit https://www.aitworldwide.com/automotive-logistics  

RFID technology is a staple in inventory management for retailers and warehouses so the technology isn’t new. However, one chip-providing company is expanding its tech into the automotive landscape to track parts like tires. 

Grace Sharkey and Sebastian Blanco talk about the way RFID tech is being used to track components throughout the automotive building process with Impinj’s Carl Brasek.

The three run through the way RAIN RFID is currently being used and how the tech could help make vehicle maintenance easier in the future. 

You can find more Transmission episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

