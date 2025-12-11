Veritiv expands its TempSafe portfolio with curbside-recyclable pallet shipper

Veritiv, a major player in specialty packaging distribution and supply chain solutions, has unveiled a groundbreaking addition to its cold chain logistics offerings: TempSafe PalletShield, the industry’s first pre-qualified pallet shipper constructed from curbside-recyclable components. This new product marks a significant advance in sustainable packaging for biopharmaceutical and temperature-sensitive shipments, reflecting growing industry demand for performance that doesn’t compromise environmental responsibility.

Cold chain logistics has long relied on materials such as expanded polystyrene (EPS) and polyurethane (PUR) foam to protect goods like vaccines, biologics, and other high-value therapeutics. While effective at preserving temperature, these traditional materials often end up in landfills and carry disposal costs that add to overall supply chain expenses.

TempSafe PalletShield aims to replace that paradigm by combining validated thermal performance with a fiber-based design that can be recycled curbside, where local facilities allow, significantly reducing waste from bulk shipments.

Designed to support the most demanding temperature-controlled distribution channels, the PalletShield system delivers more than five days of validated thermal protection, accommodates a payload volume between 558 and 596 liters, and holds more than 300 pounds of dry ice. Its patent-pending design includes interlocking panels that minimize edge loss and help maintain both structural integrity and consistent thermal performance across long distances and multiple stops. This makes it suitable for use in life sciences, healthcare, and specialized logistics operations where precision and compliance are essential.