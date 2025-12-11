Veritiv expands its TempSafe portfolio with curbside-recyclable pallet shipper

Veritiv, a major player in specialty packaging distribution and supply chain solutions, has unveiled a groundbreaking addition to its cold chain logistics offerings: TempSafe PalletShield, the industry’s first pre-qualified pallet shipper constructed from curbside-recyclable components. This new product marks a significant advance in sustainable packaging for biopharmaceutical and temperature-sensitive shipments, reflecting growing industry demand for performance that doesn’t compromise environmental responsibility.
Cold chain logistics has long relied on materials such as expanded polystyrene (EPS) and polyurethane (PUR) foam to protect goods like vaccines, biologics, and other high-value therapeutics. While effective at preserving temperature, these traditional materials often end up in landfills and carry disposal costs that add to overall supply chain expenses.
TempSafe PalletShield aims to replace that paradigm by combining validated thermal performance with a fiber-based design that can be recycled curbside, where local facilities allow, significantly reducing waste from bulk shipments.
Designed to support the most demanding temperature-controlled distribution channels, the PalletShield system delivers more than five days of validated thermal protection, accommodates a payload volume between 558 and 596 liters, and holds more than 300 pounds of dry ice. Its patent-pending design includes interlocking panels that minimize edge loss and help maintain both structural integrity and consistent thermal performance across long distances and multiple stops. This makes it suitable for use in life sciences, healthcare, and specialized logistics operations where precision and compliance are essential.
From the outset of the project, Veritiv’s team aimed to meet or exceed the performance of traditional materials while making the system intuitive and scalable for operations teams on the floor. According to Frank Butch, Director of Cold Chain Solutions at Veritiv, the result is a shipper that not only performs well in real-world conditions but also scales with the complexity of modern cold chain networks. “Our goal from day one was to design a recyclable pallet shipper that performs at or above traditional materials while remaining intuitive for teams on the floor,” he said.
Chris Bradley, Veritiv’s Chief Marketing and Sustainability Officer, noted that the launch responds directly to market requests for solutions that bridge the gap between thermal assurance and environmental responsibility. He emphasized that PalletShield expands the company’s TempSafe portfolio, which already includes a range of curbside-recyclable solutions for different shipment sizes and temperature profiles. Bradley described the new shipper as built for “real operational pressures,” reinforcing Veritiv’s commitment to helping clients reduce waste, simplify pack-outs, and eliminate disposal costs traditionally associated with cold chain packaging.
Beyond its environmental benefits, the PalletShield system flows seamlessly into existing logistics and pallet workflows, supporting standard handling practices without requiring extensive retraining or infrastructure changes.