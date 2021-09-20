Video: After 100K deliveries, engineers deliver the goods on the Wing drone

It took two years, but Wing made its 100,000th customer delivery back in August. The Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) drone delivery company started in Logan, Australia, in 2019, and it will start expanding its services in the months ahead.

The Wing drone features hover motors, cruise motors and wings, and is designed as a VTOL — vertical takeoff and landing aircraft — capable of hovering, taking off and landing vertically. The aircraft, designed in the shape of an H, has been meticulously crafted to make the promise of drone delivery a reality.

Wing has now unveiled a few secrets about its drone, letting its engineers and designers discuss the design of the drone and explain their mission in developing the system in a seven-minute-plus video it released on Monday.

John, who is listed as a hardware engineer in the video, said it has been “designed around the mission of carrying packages quickly and delivering them accurately.”

“We started designing this aircraft to do the drone delivery mission. We designed it for small goods under 3 pounds, within about 6 miles. … On top of that, we knew we wanted to deliver in fairly dense suburbs and that meant the aircraft would be flying over people, flying closer to people than a normal aircraft. so that changes the design problem,” Giulia, one of the aerospace engineers that worked on the craft, said in the video.

Click for more Modern Shipper articles by Brian Straight.

