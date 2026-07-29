Vinted taps DHL’s Germany collection points to expand second-hand market

Vinted, one of Europe’s largest marketplaces for buying and selling pre-owned items between private individuals, will direct customers in Germany to ship or exchange goods through DHL Group’s (XETRA: DHL) network of parcel lockers and digital kiosks, under a new strategic partnership aimed at making peer-to-peer purchases as convenient as ones through online retailers.

Private-party sales of used items through online marketplaces have become very popular in Germany. According to the latest DHL E-Commerce Trends Report, 67% of online shoppers in the country have already sold items via a digital platform.

Vinted and DHL announced Wednesday they are working together to expand and simplify the shipping and collection of Vinted parcels through DHL’s network of Packstations (automated, self-service locker systems that allows users to send, receive and drop-off parcels around the clock), Poststations (digital Deutsche Post retail outlets where users can take care of postal business) and DeinFach lockers (a carrier neutral parcel locker network).

DHL operates the most extensive parcel shipping network in Germany, including 41,000 parcel drop-off and collection points at post offices, parcel shops and automated facilities.

The Vinted collaboration builds on a multi-month pilot program that both companies recently completed, DHL spokeswoman Sarah Preuss explained in an email message. A particular focus is on the locker-to-locker shipping option, which is expected to be used more widely on the platform in the future, the companies said.

Using DHL Packstations, Vinted sellers can drop off parcels any time, while buyers can collect them whenever it suits them. Shipping via Packstations is already available without prior registration. In addition, Vinted buyers do not need to register for the Packstation service in order to receive parcels at a Packstation. The collection code required for pickup is sent by DHL via email and will also be available directly through Vinted in the future. A resident in Duisberg, Germany, collects a package from a DHL Packstation. (Photo: DHL Group) “Reselling used goods online has evolved from a niche activity to an everyday phenomenon within just a few years. As a result, expectations regarding shipping are rising. People buying and selling privately want shipping to involve as little effort as possible. … Many people want to send or collect parcels independently of opening hours. This is exactly why automated solutions such as Packstations are becoming increasingly important. That is also why we will continue to invest heavily in expanding our automated network in the years ahead,” said Benjamin Rasch, head of sales and products, Post & Parcel Germany, DHL Group. The network of Packstations, Poststations and DeinFach lockers is expected to grow from 18,500 to more than 30,000 locations by 2030, making continued growth of e-commerce and re-commerce possible, DHL said. Out-of-home delivery is less expensive for carriers and more environmentally friendly than providing service to individual residences. Partnering with Vinted helps the circular economy by keeping items out of landfills. A big motivator behind the second-hand boom, according to Vinted, is decluttering. Fifty-two percent of sellers list items to avoid wasting what someone else might want, according to a Vinted survey in May. Buyers save money. Vinted says the average price for fashion items on Vinted is 72$ lower than original retail prices for new items. Shipping services are already widely used for second-hand trades, according to the DHL E-Commerce Trends Report. About 70% of respondents use parcel shops or automated lockers to ship items they have sold online. Only 30% hand over goods in person. “Tons of people in Germany use Vinted to give products a second life. This requires shipping solutions that fit seamlessly into everyday life. Thanks to DHL’s nationwide network and, in particular, its 24/7 accessible Packstations, our members can send and receive parcels with maximum flexibility. This provides a strong base for further expanding our offering in Germany, and delivers against our ambitious growth aspiration” said Dovile Riskute, senior director of business development and operations, Vinted Go. Vinted is a free service for sellers. It primarily makes money through a buyer protection fee and subscriptions to power sellers who want to boost their listings. It started in 2008 and has expanded across Europe and into North America. On July 1, Vinted launched its app in Australia and selected Australia Post as its delivery partner. RELATED STORIES: Australia Post named delivery partner for Vinted’s Australia launch DHL to acquire Baltic parcel carrier Venipak