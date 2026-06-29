Newsletters Contact Us

American ShipperE-commerce & FulfillmentModern ShipperNewsParcel FreightPostalMag

Australia Post named delivery partner for Vinted’s Australia launch

Marketplace is popular fashion reseller in Europe

Eric Kulisch
·
Vinted, a platform for selling pre-owned clothing, is advertising its arrival in Australia on Australia Post parcel lockers. (Photo: Australia Post)

Vinted, Europe’s top marketplace for second-hand fashion, is launching service in Australia on July 1 with Australia Post as its delivery partner.

Australia Post said on Thursday that it signed a three-year contract to handle all shipping services for Vinted parcels in Australia. Flexible delivery and dropoff options for buyers and sellers will include post offices, parcel lockers and last-mile home delivery.

Vinted is entering the market as re-commerce gains popularity in Australia. Forty-six percent of Australians buy second-hand items each year and the Australian reselling market is estimated to reach $6.75 billion by 2029, according to Australia Post’s 2026 e-commerce report. 

The report also found fashion is one of the top categories shoppers want to buy second-hand, at 30%, while 45% of shoppers say buying directly from a retailer or dedicated re-commerce platform gives them more confidence about transactions and product quality. 

Vinted will also advertise its peer-to-peer platform, centered on the message “Don’t wear it? Sell It!”, across Australia Post properties through parcel locker wraps and decals, point-of-sale messages and signage at post offices, and parcel locker kiosk screens, as well as through social media and television channels. 

Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.

Write to Eric Kulisch at ekulisch@freightwaves.com.

RELATED STORIES:

Australia Post offers eBay sellers in-store printing of shipping labels

Upcoming FreightWaves Events
AI

Supply Chain AI Symposium

Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.

July 15, 2026
The Old Post • Chicago, IL
Register Now
FreightTech

F3: Future of Freight Festival

Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.

October 27, 2026 – October 28, 2026
The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN
Register Now
AI Supply Chain AI Symposium Jul 15 • The Old Post • Chicago, IL

Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.

The Old Post • Chicago, IL Register Now
FreightTech F3: Future of Freight Festival Oct 27 – Oct 28 • The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN

Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.

The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Eric Kulisch

Eric is the Parcel and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com