Australia Post named delivery partner for Vinted’s Australia launch

Vinted, Europe’s top marketplace for second-hand fashion, is launching service in Australia on July 1 with Australia Post as its delivery partner.

Australia Post said on Thursday that it signed a three-year contract to handle all shipping services for Vinted parcels in Australia. Flexible delivery and dropoff options for buyers and sellers will include post offices, parcel lockers and last-mile home delivery.

Vinted is entering the market as re-commerce gains popularity in Australia. Forty-six percent of Australians buy second-hand items each year and the Australian reselling market is estimated to reach $6.75 billion by 2029, according to Australia Post’s 2026 e-commerce report.

The report also found fashion is one of the top categories shoppers want to buy second-hand, at 30%, while 45% of shoppers say buying directly from a retailer or dedicated re-commerce platform gives them more confidence about transactions and product quality.

Vinted will also advertise its peer-to-peer platform, centered on the message “Don’t wear it? Sell It!”, across Australia Post properties through parcel locker wraps and decals, point-of-sale messages and signage at post offices, and parcel locker kiosk screens, as well as through social media and television channels. Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch. Write to Eric Kulisch at ekulisch@freightwaves.com. RELATED STORIES: Australia Post offers eBay sellers in-store printing of shipping labels