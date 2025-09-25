Volvo becomes first trucking OEM to make side curtain airbags standard

Volvo has announced that integrated side curtain airbags are now standard on all new Volvo trucks built for North America. The company, known for creating the world’s first three-point seat belt back in 1959, then making the patent open and available, is now spearheading the effort to further driver safety with the added protection in the event of an accident or rollover.

This announcement came as part of a larger push by Volvo as it focuses on gaining greater market share in North America. The first step for Volvo was to completely redesign its new VNL and VNR for the North American market under a unified platform.

“The last time we did a brand-new platform of trucks was actually back in 1993. That platform was then transferred to North America in ’96 when we launched the VN series. That has been the same platform up until last year. And then we renewed everything. And this is a platform that is developed, designed here in North America just for the North American market,” said Magnus Koeck, vice president of strategy, marketing and brand for Volvo Trucks North America, during a ride-and-drive event at the Michelin Laurens Proving Grounds in South Carolina.

“So we haven’t inherited any platform from the other side of the ocean. So this is a true North American-developed product, and 90% of it is new. Our objective was quite clear. Yes, we want to be first out to the market with a brand-new platform of trucks, and we were that. We also want to offer the safest, most fuel-efficient and most comfortable truck in the market,” added Koeck.