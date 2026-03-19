Volvo details $2B push, Mexico plant and record VNL order at TMC

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Volvo Trucks North America unveiled a series of announcements at the American Trucking Associations’ Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC) annual meeting in Nashville. The company detailed a $2 billion product investment program, a milestone fleet order for 400 trucks and new technology aimed at redefining truck-trailer connectivity.
The announcements come as Volvo executes what it calls the largest investment program in its North American history. The plan includes more than $2 billion in new products, $400 million to upgrade its New River Valley plant in Dublin, Virginia, and $700 million for a new factory in Monterrey, Mexico.
“We actually have a brand-new plant there, which is pretty cool,” said Magnus Koeck, vice president of strategy, marketing and brand management at Volvo Trucks North America, referring to the $400 million modernization of the New River Valley assembly facility in Dublin, Va. “Not only have we invested, our dealers have also invested. In the last 10 years, roughly, just more than $1 billion on their own private capital.”
A separate $700 million investment is funding a new plant in Monterrey, Mexico, set to begin low-volume production this summer. Koeck emphasized the facility adds capacity rather than replacing U.S. operations: “The U.S. plants will always be our home plants, but we need it because we have quite some ambition here going forward.”
Major fleet order and fuel savings confidence
Also announced was a large purchase by Chattanooga-based TEL, one of the largest fleet leasing providers in the United States. The company placed an order for 400 Volvo VNL 860 sleepers, one of the largest single orders to date for the new flagship model.
“This significant order for the all-new Volvo VNL reflects the confidence fleets have in our flagship platform,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America. “One year into production, the real-world performance of the new VNL is delivering measurable results in fuel efficiency, safety and driver comfort.”
The new VNL has logged more than 15 million customer miles with approximately 15,000 units now in commercial traffic across the U.S. and Canada. Koeck confirmed the trucks are delivering the promised 10% fuel efficiency improvement — a figure that translates directly to margins.
The fuel savings are important, especially against a backdrop of rising fuel costs.
“We claim 10% fuel. It’s definitely delivering 10% fuel, sometimes more than that,” Koeck said. He calculated that at current diesel prices — he cited $6.09 per gallon in California — the fuel savings can add 3% directly to a carrier’s bottom line.
“If you think about today, the margins are very, very thin. The carriers could be around zero, could be up 3%, could be down 3%,” Koeck said. “It adds 3% to the bottom line. I would say probably even more now with these fuel prices.”
Koeck added that a minor difference could be the difference between a good year or a bad year, especially for fleets operating on already razor-thin margins.
‘Smartphones on Wheels’ via over-the-air updates
Volvo reported significant improvements in software adoption following its deployment of automatic over-the-air updates. In six months, the percentage of trucks running the latest software jumped from 25% to more than 80%. The company can now dispatch up to 10,000 updates daily.
“Our new trucks here in North America — the all-new Volvo VNL and the all-new Volvo VNR — function much like smartphones on wheels,” Voorhoeve said. “A truck delivered today will not be the same truck one year later; it continues to evolve.”
Automatic over-the-air software updates have dramatically improved fleet maintenance compliance. Maddie Sullivan, product marketing manager at Volvo Trucks, said that the percentage of trucks running the latest software jumped from 25% to over 80% since large-scale deployment began six months ago.
“Trucks running the latest software see about 24% fewer unplanned stops,” Sullivan said. “So it’s really a big win for uptime.”
New truck-trailer connector aims to set industry standard
Volvo announced a joint development program with TECTRAN Manufacturing to create a new patented connector enabling high-speed wireless data transfer between tractors and trailers. The company intends to pursue it as the new North American standard.
“A modern truck is a highly sophisticated, connected machine. The trailer has to evolve at the same pace,” said Magnus Gustafson, vice president of connected services at Volvo Trucks North America.
The current J560 seven-pin connector dates to 1951 and was designed primarily for brake lights and turn signals — inadequate for today’s advanced safety systems, cameras and telematics. The new solution adds secure wireless data capability while maintaining backward compatibility.
Vocational expansion and EPA 2027 preparation
Koeck confirmed Volvo will launch its third truck on the new platform in the third quarter of 2026 — a vocational model targeting heavy-haul, concrete mixers and refuse applications. The company holds over 30% market share in vocational segments across Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Latin America.
“We know this business, and we will start to focus more on that also here in the U.S. and Canada now because we deserve that,” Koeck said.
Details on Volvo’s EPA 2027 solution, based on its D13 technology, will be revealed at the upcoming ACT Expo.