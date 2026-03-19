Volvo details $2B push, Mexico plant and record VNL order at TMC

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Volvo Trucks North America unveiled a series of announcements at the American Trucking Associations’ Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC) annual meeting in Nashville. The company detailed a $2 billion product investment program, a milestone fleet order for 400 trucks and new technology aimed at redefining truck-trailer connectivity.

The announcements come as Volvo executes what it calls the largest investment program in its North American history. The plan includes more than $2 billion in new products, $400 million to upgrade its New River Valley plant in Dublin, Virginia, and $700 million for a new factory in Monterrey, Mexico.

“We actually have a brand-new plant there, which is pretty cool,” said Magnus Koeck, vice president of strategy, marketing and brand management at Volvo Trucks North America, referring to the $400 million modernization of the New River Valley assembly facility in Dublin, Va. “Not only have we invested, our dealers have also invested. In the last 10 years, roughly, just more than $1 billion on their own private capital.”

A separate $700 million investment is funding a new plant in Monterrey, Mexico, set to begin low-volume production this summer. Koeck emphasized the facility adds capacity rather than replacing U.S. operations: “The U.S. plants will always be our home plants, but we need it because we have quite some ambition here going forward.”