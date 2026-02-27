Volvo Trucks begins serial production of redesigned VNR at Virginia plant

Volvo Trucks North America (VTNA) recently announced it has begun serial production of its redesigned VNR regional-haul tractor at the New River Valley plant in Dublin, Va. The announcement marked a key milestone in the company’s comprehensive overhaul of its on-highway portfolio amid a challenging demand environment.

The truck maker will deliver the first units off the production line to Maryville, Tenn.-based homebuilder Clayton, which built more than 60,000 homes across the U.S. in 2024.

Volvo invested $400 million in upgrades to the NRV plant, including adding a 350,000-square-foot facility for cab welding along with upgraded paint and material flow systems. The site can now produce both the VNR and the VNL.

“Built on a completely new platform … the Volvo VNR is purpose-built for navigating congested city streets, distribution centers and urban routes where visibility, precision and agility are critical,” Peter Voorhoeve, VTNA’s president, said in a statement. “We are excited to begin production and get these trucks into the hands of our customers.”