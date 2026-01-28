Waabi hauls in $750M Series C to become Canada’s newest autonomous vehicle unicorn

Toronto-based Waabi announced Wednesday that it closed an oversubscribed $750 million Series C funding round. The autonomous vehicle technology company secured an additional milestone-based investment from Uber, bringing total available capital to $1 billion.

The funding, the largest fundraise in Canadian history, will fuel continued advancement of Waabi’s Physical AI Platform. The platform will accelerate the Canadian trucking technology maker’s commercial progress and support the company’s expansion into robotaxis.

Khosla Ventures and G2 Venture Partners co-led the Series C round, with participation from strategic investors including Uber, NVentures (NVIDIA’s venture capital arm), Volvo Group Venture Capital and Porsche Automobil Holding SE.

Financial and institutional investors include funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, Radical Ventures, HarbourVest Partners, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, and Incharge Capital.