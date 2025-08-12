Waabi appoints Lior Ron as COO amid commercial push

Waabi has announced the appointment of former Uber Freight CEO Lior Ron as the company’s chief operating officer. The appointment comes as Waabi prepares for a driver-out milestone by the end of the year, followed by a commercial launch and scaling operations with major partners including Volvo and Uber Freight.

“This really signifies that Waabi is moving from the R&D phase that we were in into commercialization and scale,” Waabi’s founder and CEO Raquel Urtasun told FreightWaves in an interview. “And there is no other leader that I could think of that would be better suited to partner with in this new journey of the company.”

The transition is part of a broader industry shift from digital logistics solutions to physical autonomous applications. “I think of my first decade in logistics with Uber Freight as building the digital infrastructure of the industry, and helping build that. The next decade is going to be about building the autonomy infrastructure of the industry and making that a commercial reality,” Lior Ron told FreightWaves.

During Ron’s tenure at Uber Freight, he served as founder and CEO, growing the company into an end-to-end logistics platform generating over $5 billion in annual revenue. In his new role at Waabi, Ron will focus on go-to-market strategy, scaling existing partnerships, and bringing new collaborations to the company’s portfolio.