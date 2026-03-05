Wabash launches cargo assurance solution to help prevent theft before it occurs

Wabash recently debuted a cargo assurance solution that transforms the trailer itself into a secure, connected system designed to prevent cargo theft rather than simply document losses after they occur.

The announcement at Manifest 2026 is a major step in the trailer manufacturer’s push to transform traditional trailers into what it calls “platform trailers” capable of delivering end-to-end cargo assurance.

The solution, built on Wabash’s February 2025 acquisition of TrailerHawk.AI, integrates a physical locking mechanism inside the trailer with a mobile application that creates a digital seal and provisions cargo access throughout transit.

The announcement comes as the American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) estimates cargo theft costs the industry as much as $6.6 billion annually.