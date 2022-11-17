Wabtec to acquire Brazilian maintenance-of-way equipment supplier

Rail technology and equipment provider Wabtec plans to acquire Super Metal, a supplier of automated vehicles and equipment solutions headquartered in Brazil.

Pittsburgh-based Wabtec (NYSE: WAB) says the acquisition will complement a March 2021 purchase of maintenance-of-way (MOW) manufacturer Nordco and help expand its presence in international markets. Wabtec describes Super Metal as one of the leading companies in Brazil involved in MOW equipment.

Wabtec didn’t disclose the financial terms of the acquisition. The company also already has a freight rail manufacturing facility in Contagem, Brazil.

“Super Metal’s solutions and equipment for railway maintenance of way have synergy with Wabtec’s services portfolio,” Danilo Miyasato, president and regional general manager of Wabtec in Latin America, said in a news release. “The combination of these solutions will enhance our maintenance portfolio and offer our customers increased safety, productivity and reduced operating costs.”

Super Metal’s products include vehicles for rail and tie maintenance and rail car movers.

“This deal highlights a lifetime of work from an entire family and boosts Super Metal’s capacity to deliver innovative solutions to the market,” Super Metal President Bernardo Zeferino said.





“We are excited with this new chapter as a Wabtec business.”

Subscribe to FreightWaves’ e-newsletters and get the latest insights on freight right in your inbox.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Joanna Marsh.