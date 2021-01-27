Walmart to build $800M distribution center near Dallas

Walmart is building an $800 million e-commerce site in Lancaster, Texas, aimed at supporting booming online shopping growth in the area, according to a report Wednesday by The Dallas Morning News.

The project will include two e-commerce facilities totaling 1.9 million square feet, including a 1.2 million-square-foot fulfillment center and a 700,000-square-foot cold storage facility in Lancaster, a suburb of Dallas.

Walmart has not officially announced the project. The company is named in city of Lancaster economic development documents related to the project.

The two facilities could create up to 1,300 jobs when the project is scheduled to be completed by 2025, according to documents from the city of Lancaster.

