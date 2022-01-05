Walmart to hire 3,000 drivers in major expansion of home delivery services

Walmart announced Wednesday that it would rapidly grow its InHome Delivery service in 2022, hiring 3,000 additional drivers for the service and outfitting them with electric delivery vans.

First launched in 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri, Pittsburgh, and Vero Beach, Florida, InHome Delivery enables grocery and other essential items to be delivered where the customers want — inside their garages, their front doors, kitchens or even directly into refrigeration.

Since its debut, the service has expanded to include over 6 million potential customers. On Wednesday, Walmart (NYSE: WMT) said that coverage area will grow to 30 million customers by the end of 2022. Walmart associates wear cameras and use smart entry technology to access the customer’s home. A smart lock is available for $49.95.

“We’ve been operating InHome in select markets over the last two years and have found it is a perfect solution for customers who want to live their lives without worrying about making it to the store or being home to accept a delivery,” said Tom Ward, senior vice president of last mile at Walmart U.S. “Identifying ways to help our customers save time and money is our purpose, and nothing showcases that better than InHome delivery, which is why we’re excited to bring the convenience of InHome to even more customers in 2022.”

InHome costs $19.95 per month or $148 annually. There are no additional fees.

The delivery drivers are full-time positions that will be new positions. Drivers will receive $1.50 per hour more than most current store associates, the company said, as it seeks to attract driver talent in a market that has been unable to keep up with hiring during the pandemic.

Many of the new drivers will come from within Walmart’s current employee ranks, offering associates career advancement opportunities, Walmart noted in a release.

“This new role is yet another example of how technology is enabling us to offer new career opportunities that just didn’t exist a few years ago,” said Julie Murphy, executive vice president and chief people officer for Walmart U.S. “Expanding our number of InHome associates is a testament to the trust and confidence we have in them and their continuous commitment to delight our customers. There’s a path for everyone to build a career here at Walmart, and this position is further proof of that.”

Walmart offers delivery and Express delivery from more than 3,400 stores, covering 70% of the U.S. population. It has been testing drone delivery in Arkansas, delivery using self-driving cars in Arizona, and recently launched its GoLocal white-label delivery service, which offers delivery services to third-party retailers and brands.

