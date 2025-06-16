Warp raises $10M to fund fully automated robotic cross-dock facility

Los Angeles-based tech logistics company Warp announced Friday it has secured a $10 million Series A round to scale its AI-powered freight network via robotics and automation.

A news release from the company stated that the fundraising effort, led by Up.Partners and Blue Bear Capital, brings Warp’s total funding to $22 million since its founding in 2021.

The new capital will fund Warp’s AI systems and the launch of its first fully robotic cross-dock, an automation facility that Warp stated will automate the entire freight lifecycle from inbound receiving to outbound dispatch.

“Warp is already deploying AI across routing, pricing, scheduling, visibility, and customer service, and early results show significant gains in efficiency, on-time performance, and cost reduction,” the release stated.



