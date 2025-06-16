Warp raises $10M to fund fully automated robotic cross-dock facility

Los Angeles-based tech logistics company Warp announced Friday it has secured a $10 million Series A round to scale its AI-powered freight network via robotics and automation.
A news release from the company stated that the fundraising effort, led by Up.Partners and Blue Bear Capital, brings Warp’s total funding to $22 million since its founding in 2021.
The new capital will fund Warp’s AI systems and the launch of its first fully robotic cross-dock, an automation facility that Warp stated will automate the entire freight lifecycle from inbound receiving to outbound dispatch.
“Warp is already deploying AI across routing, pricing, scheduling, visibility, and customer service, and early results show significant gains in efficiency, on-time performance, and cost reduction,” the release stated.
The company currently has a national network of 50 cross-docks and over 10,000 carrier vehicles ranging from cargo vans to 53-footers. Its new robotics site will allow for goods to move faster and more efficiently for both B2B and D2C shipments.
“Warp’s approach doesn’t just optimize freight,” said Ally Warson, partner at Up.Partners, in the release. “It redefines it. They’re targeting the root causes of middle-mile inefficiency: labor dependency, lack of visibility, and brittle networks. Their agent- and automation-first approach is the future of supply chain infrastructure.”
But Warp won’t be allocating its fundraising to hiring. According to its release, the company only plans to hire 10 more full-time, salaried employees – ever. Remaining resources will go towards its technological and automation efforts.
“This round isn’t about growing a team,” said Daniel Sokolovsky, co-founder and CEO of Warp, in the release. “It is about multiplying output. We are scaling with intelligent agents that make our amazing people a thousand times more productive.”