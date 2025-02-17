WATCH: Helicopter lifts crew to safety from grounded container ship

Canadian sea and air forces safely rescued 20 crew in storm conditions from a container ship that had grounded off the coast of Newfoundland.

The MSC Baltic III lost power on the way from Montreal to Corner Brook in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador on Saturday and was unable to anchor in reported 75 mph winds and 20-foot seas about 12 nautical miles from the Bay of Islands.

Canadian helicopter rescue from MSC Baltic III after it ran aground in 120 km/h winds! pic.twitter.com/wiKEMJhHIx — Evan Kirstel #B2B #TechFluencer (@EvanKirstel) February 16, 2025

The 679-foot ship later ran aground in Wild Cove west of Lake Harbour, after transmitting a radio mayday call to Canada’s Marine Communications and Traffic Services.

Canadian Coast Guard icebreaker Henry Larsen and a Cormorant helicopter rescued the 20 crew from the stricken ship.