WATCH: Hellish wildfire overtakes CN train, crew in Canada 

In a scene that looked more like AI-generated special effects than a day on the railroad, a Canadian National crew were rescued after a wildfire inferno threatened to engulf their train in northern Ontario.

Video shot by the unidentified crew from inside the cab shows a massive wall of flames surrounding the locomotive as they plead by radio with CN (NYSE: CNI) operations personnel to hurry a rescue.

“This could potentially overtake us here, this has gotten a little scary,” a crewman calmly observes, as a sweep of the camera shows a firestorm of burning trees around the train.

The crew were stopped for a red signal and a meet with another train. A longer version of the video shows the oncoming train appear out of the red smoke and flames, moving at high speed.