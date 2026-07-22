Weather Optics: Unpacking Tropical Storm Bertha’s Impact on Freight

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Tropical Storm Bertha is crawling along the Gulf Coast, raising concerns about significant coastal flooding and heavy rainfall. While this hurricane season is predicted to be quiet due to El Niño, Weather Optics’ Joshua Feldman explains why slow-moving storms like Bertha can still pose a serious threat to logistics and supply chains, especially with localized heavy downpours and storm surge. Learn about the storm’s path, potential impacts, and what areas need to stay vigilant through Thursday.

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