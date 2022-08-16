  • DTS.USA
    5.320
    -0.013
    -0.2%
  • NTI.USA
    2.800
    0.000
    0%
  • NTID.USA
    2.760
    -0.100
    -3.5%
  • NTIDL.USA
    1.940
    -0.100
    -4.9%
  • OTRI.USA
    6.190
    0.010
    0.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    12,391.500
    -166.900
    -1.3%
Weekly Fuel Report: August 16, 2022

Brandon Cafferky
Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Brandon Cafferky
Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Brandon Cafferky