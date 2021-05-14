Welcome to Happy Hour: Sendle offers $1 flat shipping rate

For retailers and third-party sellers weighted down by high shipping costs, Sendle has an answer: Happy Hour.

That’s right, the shipping service is offering a limited time Happy Hour for shippers with special $1 flat rate pricing. Any parcel under 10 pounds can be shipped for just $1 if booked between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. PDT beginning Monday through May 21.

Customers can sign up for the promotion at this link.

The Australian-based company is offering its U.S. customers the special promotion as a counter to higher shipping prices offered by carriers UPS (NYSE: UPS) and FedEx (NYSE: FDX). Both of the large couriers have added surcharges in recent months as they grapple with booming e-commerce shipments.

Sendle, though, has maintained its domestic shipping rates, including its base $3.45 flat rate for shippers sending a minimum of 20 packages a month locally (under 150 miles) and $3.56 for national shipments, both under half a pound.

Typical Sendle fees for medium-sized packages – those less than 10 pounds, which are part of the new promotion – are $13.57 for no minimum shipments, dropping to $8.76 for local and $12.44 for national shipments designed for those shipping a minimum of 20 packages a month, and $8.76 for local and $12.34 for national for shippers sending more than 200 packages a month.

The $1 flat rate promotion applies to new customers or customers that have previously signed up for Sendle but have yet to send a package. The package can be sent anytime and to anywhere in the U.S. during the promotion, but to qualify for the $1 rate, must be booked during the special promotion period. Customers can send up to 20 parcels per day during the Happy Hour promotion period.

Sendle said that small and midsized businesses spend between 10% and 15% of total revenue on shipping costs. The company works to acquire excess space on existing carriers for shipments, helping it keep costs lower.

All shipments are also carbon neutral. Sendle calculates the amount of carbon that could be generated by a package to achieve a carbon yield number. It then uses a portion of each package cost to fund sustainability projects via sustainability program South Pole.

The company has integrations with Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY), Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) and WooCommerce.

Click for more Modern Shipper articles by Brian Straight.

