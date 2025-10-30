Werner CEO sees ‘capacity attrition’ positioning carrier for recovery

Werner Enterprises CEO Derek Leathers told analysts Thursday that ongoing enforcement actions and capacity exits could set the stage for a “more balanced” freight market heading into 2026.

On Thursday, the Omaha-based truckload carrier (NASDAQ: WERN) posted a $20.6 million third-quarter loss amid a difficult freight environment and legal settlement costs.

“We’re entering peak season with healthy consumer demand and strong retail alignment,” Leathers said. “Enforcement on multiple fronts is leading to ongoing capacity attrition, and the tariff-related noise seems to be settling in. The ongoing structural improvements to our costs, combined with recent productivity gains, put us on improved footing to leverage the upside as the market comes further into balance.”

Freight softness persists but enforcement may tighten supply

Leathers noted that enforcement actions against non-domiciled and B-1 visa drivers could remove a meaningful number of operators from the market.