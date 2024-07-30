Werner first look: Revenues down, OR in truckload segment deteriorates

These are some highlights from the second-quarter earnings of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), prior to its earnings call with analysts late Tuesday.
- Total revenues were down 6% from the second quarter of 2023. Revenues of $760.8 million were about $9 million short of consensus forecasts, according to SeekingAlpha.
- Operating income was $19.6 million, down 58%. Non-GAAP adjusted operating income was $21.3 million, also down 58%.
- Bottom line was a diluted earnings per share of 15 cents, down 68%. The non-GAAP earnings of 17 cents per share missed consensus by 3 cents, according to SeekingAlpha.
- The operating ratio in the company’s Truckload Transportation Services segment, which is about 70% of company revenue, was 96.1%, deteriorating 400 basis points from a year ago.