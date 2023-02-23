Werner names new CFO

Transportation and logistics provider Werner Enterprises announced Thursday that Christopher Wikoff has been appointed chief financial officer. Wikoff will succeed longtime CFO John Steele on April 18.

The company announced in August that Steele would be retiring at a future date.

Wikoff has more than 20 years of experience in financial leadership roles, most recently serving as executive vice president of finance and treasurer of cloud-based technology consulting firm West Technology Group. At West, he was active in the company’s business transformation, leading several capital market transactions, acquisitions and divestitures.

Wikoff’s skill set aligns well with Werner’s augmented cash deployment strategy. After 65 years of not making acquisitions, Werner (NASDAQ: WERN) has executed four deals in the past two years. Wikoff will also serve as executive vice president and treasurer.

“An accomplished and strategic finance leader, Chris shares our company values and brings a growth mindset and deep experience in technology, operational process, treasury and investor relations,” said Derek Leathers, chairman, president and CEO. “Chris will be integral in ensuring continued financial discipline and focus in support of our DRIVE [durable, results, innovation, values and ESG] strategy and value delivery to our customers, associates and shareholders.”

Wikoff previously held other finance leadership roles at tech companies CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) and Avaya.





“The company is a premier transportation and logistics company, and I look forward to building on an already strong foundation to drive value for all our stakeholders, as well as partnering with Derek and the rest of the leadership team to further elevate our financial rigor while ensuring continued customer excellence,” said Wikoff.

Steele has served as Werner’s CFO since 1996.

“On behalf of the entire Werner organization, I would like to thank John for his 33 years of dedication and contributions to Werner’s success and for his commitment to ensuring a seamless transition,” Leathers said. “We wish John only the best in his retirement.”

