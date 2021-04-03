Western Star recalls 6,830 trucks for stalling due to faulty wiring harness

Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) is recalling 6,830 Western Star 4700 and 5700 model trucks in the U.S. and Canada that can stall because of a faulty wiring harness. Some of the trucks are being called back for a second time.

A ground harness wiring in affected trucks may be undersized. That could cause a connector to melt, potentially leading to an engine stall and increasing the risk of crash, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

No crashes or injuries related to the condition were reported by the truck maker or NHTSA.

About 8% of the newly recalled trucks are expected to have the condition. The wiring harness is related to the diesel after-treatment system.

Second recall for same issue

The affected trucks were built between Oct. 24, 2018 and March 18 this year. DTNA recalled 2,987 trucks in the U.S. for the same issue in May 2020. The expected failure rate of those trucks was 12%.

DTNA received a field report in late January of a melted connector in the ground circuit that caused a shutdown on two trucks repaired in the May 2020 recall. More field reports were received in February. In March, DTNA decided to expand the recall to trucks built later than those covered originally.

Owners will receive a new ground wiring harness with heavier gauge wiring. The recall is expected to begin May 22. The NHTSA recall number is 21V-206. The Transport Canada recall number is 2021-172.

