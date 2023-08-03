What carriers are doing to weather the storm

A collapse in volumes, an overabundance of carriers in the market and rising operational costs have tested transportation providers’ endurance. All the while, companies continue to combat deep-rooted issues that plague the industry, especially the ongoing driver shortage.
But it’s not all doom and gloom. If history and past trucking cycles tell us anything, the market will inevitably recover. Meanwhile, companies can use this time to reassess operations and make preparations that will better position them to maximize margins now and maximize them when the busier season and market upswing eventually come.
To better understand the current needs of the industry and the path forward, FreightWaves and Trimble Transportation recently surveyed a group of fleets on how they were handling the freight recession.
Insights include:
- Pain points
- Strategies to maximize
- Priorities
- Technology
Download the complimentary report today to access the full insights.
F3: Future of Freight Festival
NOVEMBER 7-9, 2023 • CHATTANOOGA, TN • IN-PERSON EVENT
The second annual F3: Future of Freight Festival will be held in Chattanooga, “The Scenic City,” this November. F3 combines innovation and entertainment — featuring live demos, industry experts discussing freight market trends for 2024, afternoon networking events, and Grammy Award-winning musicians performing in the evenings amidst the cool Appalachian fall weather.