What the Plaintiff Attorney Who Won at the Supreme Court Looks for in Broker Negligent Selection Cases

(The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of FreightWaves or its affiliates.)

When I interviewed Michael Leizerman, the plaintiff attorney who won at the United States Supreme Court in the broker negligent selection case now reshaping freight litigation, I expected pushback from the audience.

More than 600 brokers, shippers, freight forwarders, insurers, lawyers, and transportation professionals tuned in for the discussion. Some arrived frustrated and angry. Some felt that brokers and shippers were being asked to do the government’s job. They wanted to know why the freight industry should be held responsible for a motor carrier’s bad decisions, a driver’s mistakes, or the FMCSA’s failure to remove unsafe carriers from the road.

Then Michael started talking.

He did not begin with legal theory. He did not begin with federal preemption, statutory construction, or case citations. He began with the cases he actually sees. Like, a carrier with a conditional rating allegedly being told by a broker to reform under another authority so they could keep working together. A real estate investor with no trucking background started a trucking company and admitted (after a terrible accident) that he did not understand the basics of what he was required to do under the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations. Drivers with drug history issues. Stolen authority. No insurance. Authority taped onto the side of a truck. Families killed. Truck drivers catastrophically injured. Lives permanently changed. It was hard to listen to. But it was also clarifying.

For an industry that often talks about carrier vetting as paperwork, compliance, cost, or operational friction, Michael’s opening remarks forced everyone to confront the human side of the issue. Carrier selection is not just about moving freight. It is one of the last meaningful decision points before an 80,000 pound truck is placed onto the road beside families, commuters, and professional drivers.

That does not mean brokers or shippers are guarantors of motor carrier safety. They are not. It does not mean every crash is preventable. It does not mean every bad outcome is negligence. But it does mean the industry can no longer pretend that carrier selection is satisfied by checking authority, checking insurance, and confirming the carrier is not rated unsatisfactory. That was the center of the conversation.

I have spent my career studying carrier selection from nearly every angle. I have litigated freight and trucking disputes, worked inside freight brokerages and transportation companies, advised industry participants, founded Carrier Assure, and served as an expert witness on broker liability and carrier selection. I created the CAVRA standard because the industry needed practical, operational language for what reasonable carrier vetting should look like in the real world. That is also why I wanted Michael to speak directly to the industry.

Not because plaintiff attorneys define the standard. They do not. But because the plaintiff attorney’s perspective matters. They are the ones reviewing the file after the crash. They are the ones deciding whether the broker or shipper belongs in the case. They are the ones asking whether the carrier selection decision made sense before the accident happened. And Michael was very clear about what he looks for. Indeed, he is not looking for perfection- he is looking for obvious failures.

That is the point brokers and shippers need to understand. A top plaintiff attorney is not necessarily building a case because a broker missed some obscure data point buried deep in a government record. A top plaintiff attorney is looking for facts that make the carrier selection decision difficult to defend in front of a jury.

Was the carrier conditional rated?

Was the carrier brand new?

Was the carrier hired immediately after receiving authority?

Were there chameleon or reincarnated carrier indicators?

Was there stolen authority?

Did the truck at pickup match the carrier that was approved?

Were out of service rates extreme?

Were there repeated involuntary revocations?

Did the broker or shipper use available data consistently?

Was there any written policy?

Was there any documentation?

Did anyone stop and ask questions?

That is the difference between risk and defensibility.

The first major issue is conditional safety ratings. In my view, and consistent with the carrier selection standard I advocate, a conditional safety rating should be treated as a hard stop. Michael confirmed that conditional carriers are one of the immediate red flags plaintiff attorneys notice. If a broker or shipper uses a conditional carrier and a catastrophic crash follows, that decision will be difficult to explain.

The second issue is new authority. New carriers are not automatically unsafe. Every carrier has to start somewhere. But when a carrier receives authority and is placed under contract for long haul shipments days later, with no meaningful history, no inspection record, no verified references, and no additional controls, that is exactly the kind of fact a plaintiff attorney will focus on. That matters because reasonable carrier selection is not about one data point. It is about context. A carrier with limited history may require additional verification. That may include prior experience, references, direct insurance verification, local or lower risk initial loads, and closer monitoring.

The third issue is chameleon carrier risk. Michael described cases involving carriers that appeared to reform under new authority after compliance or safety problems. He also discussed stolen authority, taped on authority, and identity mismatches. Those are not theoretical concerns anymore. They are central carrier vetting risks. This is where many companies miss the point. Carrier vetting is not complete if the carrier that was approved is not the carrier that actually shows up.

Identity control must be treated as part of carrier selection. That means confirming the carrier, confirming the driver when practical, verifying MC or DOT information, and not releasing pickup information before some form of verification occurs. It also means shippers and facilities should be trained to stop when the truck at the dock does not match the expected carrier.

Michael made one of the most powerful operational points of the entire interview when he said many of his cases would not exist if someone at pickup or receiving simply looked at the name on the truck and compared it to the freight documents. That should stop the industry cold–especially for shippers.

Not because every facility can catch every fraud scheme. Not because every broker can control every pickup. But because some of the most serious risks are not hidden. They are visible. And when visible risks are ignored, the file becomes difficult to defend.

The fourth issue is out of service data. Plaintiff attorneys are not necessarily looking for a perfect interpretation of every safety metric. They are looking for obvious numbers that should have caused someone to pause. Michael gave the example of a carrier with a 45 percent vehicle out of service rate and an elevated driver out of service rate, where the broker had not meaningfully reviewed the data.

The question is not whether every elevated number means the carrier can never be used. The question is whether the company saw the issue, understood the issue, escalated the issue, asked questions, documented the decision, or ignored it. That is why written standards matter.

The fifth issue is repeated involuntary revocations. A carrier with repeated revocations may raise questions about insurance instability, financial instability, compliance discipline, or the carrier’s ability to maintain a lawful operation. A revocation does not automatically prove negligence. But repeated revocations are the type of pattern that can cause a plaintiff attorney to dig deeper.

The sixth issue is process. This may be the most important issue of all. The most dangerous file is not always the file with risk. Freight is full of risk. The most dangerous file is the file that cannot explain itself. A broker or shipper that can show a written policy, defined standards, consistent review, escalation, identity control, and documentation is in a materially different position than a company that has no rules, no notes, no explanation, and no record of why a carrier was used.

That is the message I have been trying to drive home through CAVRA, Carrier Assure, and my consulting work. Reasonable carrier selection does not require perfection. It requires a defensible process. The plaintiff attorney does not get to define the freight industry’s standard alone. But if the file is silent, the plaintiff attorney gets to tell the story. That is what brokers and shippers should be worried about.

Not every carrier with a risk indicator is automatically disqualified. Not every mistake is negligence. Not every bad outcome creates broker or shipper liability. But when a file shows obvious red flags and no meaningful process, the industry should expect scrutiny.

The seventh issue is technology. AI and automation can make carrier vetting better. They can help identify related entities, chameleon indicators, VIN associations, address overlaps, fraud patterns, and inconsistent data. Used correctly, technology can improve safety and defensibility. But technology can also create risk if it is used only to increase capacity, onboard carriers faster, and remove human judgment from the process. AI should make carrier vetting smarter. It should not become a shortcut around reasonable review.

The eighth issue is capacity pressure. This is where the industry has to be honest with itself. Brokers are under constant pressure to find capacity. Shippers need freight moved. Operations teams are judged by service, speed, and margin. But not all capacity is good capacity. A broker’s value is not merely finding a truck. A broker’s value is finding appropriate, reliable, and reasonably vetted capacity. When a carrier presents obvious safety, identity, or operational red flags, “the load needed to move” is not enough. Capacity pressure is not a substitute for reasonable care.

The ninth issue is shipper conduct. Many shippers assume carrier selection risk belongs entirely to the broker. In many ordinary brokered transactions, the broker is the party selecting and contracting with the carrier. But that does not mean shippers can ignore obvious facts at the facility. If the wrong truck appears at pickup, if the carrier name does not match the paperwork, if the MC or DOT information is inconsistent, or if the facility releases freight despite obvious identity problems, the shipper may have created its own risk. Basic pickup verification matters.

What stood out most from my interview with Michael was not that plaintiff attorneys want to sue every broker or shipper. In fact, he repeatedly said he does not automatically sue brokers. He looks for cases that pass the common sense test. He looks for decisions that a jury would understand as unreasonable. That should give responsible companies some confidence.

I’ve noticed that the brokers and shippers that are most worried are often the ones already doing the work. They have policies. They use vetting tools. They document decisions. They train their teams. They ask hard questions. They escalate risk. Those companies should continue improving, but they should not confuse reasonable care with impossible perfection. The companies with the greatest exposure are the ones still treating carrier selection as a box checking exercise or those making exceptions to their policies only to get capacity. Authority. Insurance. Not unsatisfactory. Load moved. That is no longer enough.

The emotional force of Michael’s opening remarks came from the fact that he was not talking about abstract liability. He was talking about the people who live with the consequences when the system fails. The mother whose child was killed. The driver who lost a limb. The family that sat at the dining room table trying to understand what happened. The professional truck driver who did everything right and still did not make it home. That is why this issue matters.

Carrier vetting is not just compliance. It is not just litigation avoidance. It is not just insurance underwriting. It is a safety function. The freight industry does not need a standard that demands perfection. It needs a standard that reflects reasonable care, operational reality, fraud prevention, safety data, identity control, and documentation. That is the work I am focused on.

The future of carrier selection will belong to companies that can show their work, explain their decisions, and prove that when obvious risk indicators appeared, they did not look away.

Cassandra Gaines is a nationally recognized transportation attorney, expert witness, and founder and CEO of Carrier Assure, an industry leading carrier vetting platform. She provides expert analysis and testimony in broker liability, negligent selection, carrier vetting, FMCSA safety data, transportation safety analytics, cargo theft prevention, and broker standard of care matters for both plaintiff and defense cases. Gaines previously held legal and leadership roles at large brokerages and trucking companies and has become a leading voice on transportation safety analytics and broker standard of care issues. She is also the author of the CAVRA Standard, a practical carrier vetting framework that has been downloaded and reviewed by nearly 1,500 industry professionals. She has spoken at more than 100 industry conferences nationwide and was named one of Business Insider’s “100 People Transforming Business in North America.” She can be reached at cassandra@logisticsriskexpert.com.