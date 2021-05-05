What you need to know about rail and road safety — WTT

On today’s episode, Dooner and The Dude are talking all about safety. You’ll learn about the dangers at rail crossings with Operation Lifesaver and BCB Transport’s Rick Larkin cooks a pizza while talking about driver safety and road check week. We’ll also take a look at supply chain procurement challenges and get the word on the beat about how UPS will Make-A-Wish come true for one young boy.

Plus, freight prices show no signs of slowing; Mother’s Day to boost shipping volumes; Apple’s new fulfillment strategy; Lufthansa’s sharkskin; Amazon’s gamification; and more.

They’re joined by special guests Jennifer DeAngelis, director of communications and marketing, Operation Lifesaver Inc.; Buck Russel, senior supervisor public safety, Union Pacific Railroad; Rick Larkin, president, BCB Transport; Nate Cunningham, senior materials planner, Tesla; and Grace Sharkey, reporter, FreightWaves.