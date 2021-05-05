  • ITVI.USA
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

What you need to know about rail and road safety — WTT

Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Wednesday, May 5, 2021
On today’s episode, Dooner and The Dude are talking all about safety. You’ll learn about the dangers at rail crossings with Operation Lifesaver and BCB Transport’s Rick Larkin cooks a pizza while talking about driver safety and road check week. We’ll also take a look at supply chain procurement challenges and get the word on the beat about how UPS will Make-A-Wish come true for one young boy.

Plus, freight prices show no signs of slowing; Mother’s Day to boost shipping volumes; Apple’s new fulfillment strategy; Lufthansa’s sharkskin; Amazon’s gamification; and more.

They’re joined by special guests Jennifer DeAngelis, director of communications and marketing, Operation Lifesaver Inc.; Buck Russel, senior supervisor public safety, Union Pacific Railroad; Rick Larkin, president, BCB Transport; Nate Cunningham, senior materials planner, Tesla; and Grace Sharkey, reporter, FreightWaves.

Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is currently creating new podcast, radio, video, and multimedia content for FreightWaves. He is also a TEDx speaker. Dooner, a 16-year supply chain industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. Having worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the field. You can watch and listen to him on WHAT THE TRUCK?!?, FreightWaves Morning Minute, FreightWaves Insiders podcasts, and FreightWaves Radio on SiriusXM's Roaddog Trucking.

