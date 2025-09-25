White Paper: AI for Fleets: Faster Loads, Fewer Headaches 

Still think AI is hype? While you’re buried in spreadsheets and chasing backhauls the hard way, smarter fleets are using AI to run leaner, faster, and more profitable- cutting empty miles, eliminating chaos, and transforming dispatch centers into a true competitive advantage.

The AI Freight Playbook: Making Sense of AI for Fleets, Dispatch and Day-to-Day Operations, shows where AI fits today, what it does, and how fleets like yours are using it to win against enterprise carriers.

Inside, you’ll discover:

Real AI use cases in freight — dispatch, routing, backhauls, maintenance, and more.

— dispatch, routing, backhauls, maintenance, and more. How to crush empty miles and protect margins with faster, smarter decisions.

with faster, smarter decisions. Ways to take pressure off dispatch by automating repetitive tasks that slows them down.

by automating repetitive tasks that slows them down. How mid-sized fleets fight back against enterprise carriers with AI built into their TMS.

Download the playbook and see how fleets like yours are using AI to turn wasted hours into real profit.