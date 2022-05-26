  • ITVI.USA
    12,756.070
    54.550
    0.4%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.898
    0.040
    1.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    9.040
    0.200
    2.3%
  • OTVI.USA
    12,794.410
    40.890
    0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.060
    0.280
    10.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.580
    0.190
    7.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.920
    0.120
    6.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.290
    0.130
    6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.110
    0.120
    6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    2.950
    0.070
    2.4%
  • WAIT.USA
    129.000
    3.000
    2.4%
White Papers

White Paper: Does Your TMS Pass the Stress Test?

Thursday, May 26, 2022
1 minute read

In today’s world, cyber-attacks are becoming an increasingly scary and realistic threat. And because data is a business’s most valued asset – aside from its people – it must be protected! 

Trucking and logistics companies are looking to increase their cybersecurity, and a great way to do that is by going to the cloud. 

Recently, we spoke with Matthew Carpenter, a professional hacker and senior technology strategist at GRIMM, to get his expert analysis on TMS vulnerabilities. Our latest guide, “Does Your TMS Pass the Stress Test? The 4 Keys to Evaluate the Data Security of Your Core System,” takes that information and spells out the advantages of a SaaS-based vs. traditional, client-server TMS.

Those advantages include:

   1. Heightened Physical Security

   2. Enhanced IP Traffic Monitoring

   3. Improved Network Visibility

   4. Better Business Continuity

Get the guide now!

Photo of Sponsor

Sponsor

Sponsors occasionally contribute content tor FreightWaves.com. To qualify, the content must be properly labeled as the sponsor's content, and it must not conflict with FreightWaves editorial policies. Contact Preston Brown at pbrown@freightwaves.com for details.