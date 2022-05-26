White Paper: Does Your TMS Pass the Stress Test?

In today’s world, cyber-attacks are becoming an increasingly scary and realistic threat. And because data is a business’s most valued asset – aside from its people – it must be protected!

Trucking and logistics companies are looking to increase their cybersecurity, and a great way to do that is by going to the cloud.

Recently, we spoke with Matthew Carpenter, a professional hacker and senior technology strategist at GRIMM, to get his expert analysis on TMS vulnerabilities. Our latest guide, “Does Your TMS Pass the Stress Test? The 4 Keys to Evaluate the Data Security of Your Core System,” takes that information and spells out the advantages of a SaaS-based vs. traditional, client-server TMS.

Those advantages include:

1. Heightened Physical Security

2. Enhanced IP Traffic Monitoring

3. Improved Network Visibility

4. Better Business Continuity

