White Paper: Freight Security in a High-Risk Era: How Shippers Are Investing in Safety Tech

From sophisticated cargo theft to rising cyber threats, the freight and logistics industry is confronting a perfect storm of security risks. Yet despite growing awareness, many organizations still face gaps between recognizing these dangers and taking strategic action.

To uncover how shippers are adapting, FreightWaves and Werner surveyed industry professionals overseeing some of the most complex supply chains in the world.

Results reveal where investments are being made, where gaps remain and what’s next for securing complex, global supply chains.

Insights include:

Security investment trends

Top tech priorities

Response strategies and structure

Implementation challenges and external drivers

Learn how industry leaders are closing the gap between awareness and action.

Fill out the form below to download the full report.