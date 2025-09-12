Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
MediaNewsWhite Papers

White Paper: Freight Security in a High-Risk Era: How Shippers Are Investing in Safety Tech

FreightWaves Staff
·
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The freight and logistics industry faces significant security risks, including cargo theft and cyber threats.
  • A FreightWaves and Werner survey reveals investment trends, technological priorities, and response strategies within the industry regarding supply chain security.
  • The survey identifies gaps between recognizing security risks and taking action to mitigate them.
  • The report highlights challenges in implementing security measures and external factors influencing these efforts.
Key takeaways sponsored by SONAR
See a mistake? Contact us.

From sophisticated cargo theft to rising cyber threats, the freight and logistics industry is confronting a perfect storm of security risks. Yet despite growing awareness, many organizations still face gaps between recognizing these dangers and taking strategic action.

To uncover how shippers are adapting, FreightWaves and Werner surveyed industry professionals overseeing some of the most complex supply chains in the world.

Results reveal where investments are being made, where gaps remain and what’s next for securing complex, global supply chains.

Insights include:

  • Security investment trends
  • Top tech priorities
  • Response strategies and structure
  • Implementation challenges and external drivers

Learn how industry leaders are closing the gap between awareness and action. 

Fill out the form below to download the full report.

FreightWaves Staff