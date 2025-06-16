White Paper: Gartner® Market Guide for Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions

Is Your Parcel Strategy Ready?
The new Gartner® Market Guide for Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions forecasts a 40% growth in global parcel volumes by 2028. This surge in complexity means the platform that serves you today could become a critical bottleneck tomorrow, creating risks in cost, speed, and customer experience.
The guide makes several challenges clear:
- Global parcel delivery volumes continue to grow
- Issues around flexibility and customer experience continue to grow in tandem with demand
- Companies are faced with increased parcel delivery costs
- Most ERP, TMS, WMS, and OMS solutions can’t meet modern needs
Modern shipping hinges on advanced capabilities like predictive analytics, robust simulation, and true end-to-end visibility—features where many legacy systems fall short.
Shipium was built to meet this new standard. We deliver the advanced simulation to model your network’s future, the ML-powered optimization to improve costs in real-time, and the modern, API-first platform to unify all shipping operations without a disruptive rip-and-replace.
Use this complimentary Gartner® report to benchmark your current capabilities against the industry’s new direction, and see why platforms like Shipium are built for what’s next.