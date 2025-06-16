White Paper: Gartner® Market Guide for Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions

Is Your Parcel Strategy Ready?

The new Gartner® Market Guide for Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions forecasts a 40% growth in global parcel volumes by 2028. This surge in complexity means the platform that serves you today could become a critical bottleneck tomorrow, creating risks in cost, speed, and customer experience.

The guide makes several challenges clear:

Global parcel delivery volumes continue to grow

Issues around flexibility and customer experience continue to grow in tandem with demand

Companies are faced with increased parcel delivery costs

Most ERP, TMS, WMS, and OMS solutions can’t meet modern needs

Modern shipping hinges on advanced capabilities like predictive analytics, robust simulation, and true end-to-end visibility—features where many legacy systems fall short.

Shipium was built to meet this new standard. We deliver the advanced simulation to model your network’s future, the ML-powered optimization to improve costs in real-time, and the modern, API-first platform to unify all shipping operations without a disruptive rip-and-replace.

Use this complimentary Gartner® report to benchmark your current capabilities against the industry’s new direction, and see why platforms like Shipium are built for what’s next.