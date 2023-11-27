White Paper: How Shippers Should Be Thinking About Freight in 2024

It’s well understood that over-the-road trucking is the bedrock of freight logistics in the U.S. More than 87% of shipper respondents to a recent survey said they moved goods that way. But the modal landscape is far from static.

In partnership, Talon Logistics and FreightWaves conducted a survey focusing on North American supply chains across diverse industries. This survey revealed an intricate web of preferences, satisfaction levels and emerging concerns that should guide both shippers and logistics providers in strategic decision-making through 2024.

Insights include:

The current landscape of shipping choices

Key decision factors

Satisfaction and shortcomings in existing logistics partnerships

Emerging trends and concerns

Helpful strategies

