White Paper: Logistics Service Providers Have Some Work to Do – Shippers Dissatisfied by Lack of Shipment Visibility

Visibility has become a logistics industry buzzword in recent years, and shippers consistently talk about the importance of improving visibility throughout their supply chains. As such, many logistics service providers (LSPs) have begun to market their ability to provide said visibility.

FreightWaves teamed up with Tive to survey shippers about the level of visibility they actually receive from their logistics service providers, as well as their perceptions of real-time shipment visibility in general, in an effort to highlight potential solutions that will increase satisfaction and productivity for shippers and LSPs alike.

Insights include:

Shippers’ satisfaction level with current solutions

Real-time visibility defined

Types of tracking and their adoption

Visibility gaps by mode

Lack of communication between shippers and LSPs

Download the complimentary report today to access the full insights.