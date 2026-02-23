White Paper: Q1 2026 Freight Brokerage Rate Report

FreightWaves’ Freight Brokerage Rate Report — sponsored by Empire National — provides a review of the previous quarter and a forecast for the coming months.

Featuring responses from a freight brokerage survey alongside SONAR data, the report is designed to provide intelligence that brokers can use to inform their strategies in the months ahead.

Key areas of exploration include:

FreightWaves Broker Survey Insights

Rate landscape

Regional volatility: Focus Areas for Q1

Broader Market Factors Impacting Q1

Complete the form below to download your complimentary copy.