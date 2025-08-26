Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
White Paper: Q3 2025 Carrier Rate Report

FreightWaves Staff
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The FreightWaves Carrier Rate Report analyzes Q2 2025 and forecasts future months.
  • The report uses carrier survey responses and SONAR data.
  • Key topics include supply chain status and demand forecasts.
  • The report offers insights to help carriers strategize.
FreightWaves’ Carrier Rate Report — sponsored by Trimble — provides a review of the previous quarter and a forecast for the coming months. Featuring responses from a carrier survey alongside SONAR data, the report is designed to provide intelligence that carriers can use to inform their strategies in the months ahead.

Key areas of exploration include:

  • Supply: A long way to go
  • Q2 2025 Earnings Roundup
  • Demand: Tracking the black swans
  • FreightWaves Carrier Survey Takeaways

