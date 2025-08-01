White Paper: State of the Industry – August 2025

The August 2025 “State of the Industry Report” — presented in affiliation with Ryder — shares an in-depth overview across the trucking, maritime and intermodal markets, as well as what to expect in the coming weeks. The data contained within the report provides breakdowns of capacity, volumes and rates.

In this report, you will find:

In the absence of geopolitical risk and a U.S.-China trade deal, ocean spot rates and bookings have tumbled in recent weeks.

Truckload demand is on an unseasonal decline, yet tender rejections and carrier rates suggest a nationwide tightening of capacity.

The rail industry is abuzz with merger speculation, which could exacerbate existing issues such as labor tensions and shipper-unfriendly operational decisions.

Macroeconomic data is wavering and has fallen to meet depressed sentiment among consumers, manufacturers and homebuilders.

The Federal Open Market Committee is unlikely to be persuaded by this concerning weakness until its September meeting, however, citing a stable (though arguably precarious) job market.

Download the complimentary report today to access the full insights.