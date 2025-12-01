White Paper: State of the Industry – December 2025

The December 2025 “State of the Industry Report” — presented in affiliation with Ryder — shares an in-depth overview across the trucking, maritime and intermodal markets, as well as what to expect in the coming weeks. The data contained within the report provides breakdowns of capacity, volumes and rates.

In this report, you will find:

Trucking spot rates did not carry October’s momentum much further, though carriers are warning of a fragile capacity situation in 2026.

Sentiment among U.S. manufacturers is divided on whether the sector is experiencing growth or not, though most agree the degree of change is slim.

Lingering effects from the U.S. federal government shutdown and data blackout will likely compel the Federal Reserve to abstain from cutting interest rates at its meeting in December. The only sign that might persuade them otherwise is if unemployment reached 4.5% in November — a level to which it was dangerously close in September.

Ocean carriers tried but failed to resuscitate container rates in early November, as the early gains from GRIs were lost to concerns of overcapacity and weak demand.

The intermodal sector alone is enjoying a traditional peak season, with growth seen in both the international and domestic segments.

