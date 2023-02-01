White Paper: State of the Industry – February 2023

The February 2023 “State of the Industry Report” — presented in affiliation with Ryder — shares an in-depth overview across the trucking, maritime and intermodal markets, as well as what to expect in the coming weeks. The data contained within the report provides breakdowns of capacity, volumes and rates.

In this report, you will find:

The truckload market recovered from the holidays, but shows signs of further decline in the first quarter.

The intermodal market is the tale of two container sizes: domestic intermodal volumes are on the decline while international intermodal volumes have steadily increased.

The ocean market experienced no increase associated with the Lunar New Year; how volume levels react following the holiday will be important for freight volumes during Q2.

The labor market continues to exceed expectations despite layoffs hitting some of the largest tech companies in the world.

The Fed continues a hawkish approach to fight inflation, but consumers continue to take on new debt, despite increasing interest rates. This rise in outstanding credit coupled with retail spending trends will be something to monitor throughout the first half of the year.

