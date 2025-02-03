White Paper: State of the Industry – February 2025

The February 2025 “State of the Industry Report” — presented in affiliation with Ryder — shares an in-depth overview across the trucking, maritime and intermodal markets, as well as what to expect in the coming weeks. The data contained within the report provides breakdowns of capacity, volumes and rates.

In this report, you will find:

The truckload market is trying to shake seasonal norms as tender rejection rates remain elevated thanks to winter weather.

The intermodal market continues to see growth, driven by strong import activity and a lack of time sensitivity.

Ocean volumes remain strong, but spot rates have moved slightly off recent highs after ocean carriers tried to push GRIs through at the beginning of the year.

Consumers continue to spend money and inflation remains under control for the time being, the question is: does that continue throughout 2025?

Capacity continues to exit the market. The slow bleed of capacity will likely continue throughout the first half of the year even if there was to be an uptick in truckload demand.

Download the complimentary report today to access the full insights.