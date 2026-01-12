White Paper: State of the Industry – January 2026

The January 2026 “State of the Industry Report” — presented in affiliation with Ryder — shares an in-depth overview across the trucking, maritime and intermodal markets, as well as what to expect in the coming weeks. The data contained within the report provides breakdowns of capacity, volumes and rates.

In this report, you will find:

Truckload market tightened sharply post-Thanksgiving with spot rates and tender rejections climbing rapidly.

Reefer and dry van tightened more than last year; flatbed is relatively flat y/y with the least amount of volatility.

Rejection rates are 2-3 percentage points higher y/y. Spot rates are up close to 9% y/y in aggregate.

Intermodal volume is up slightly Q4 YoY, fueled by strong service and rate spread vs. truckload.

Manufacturing remains in contraction (ISM PMI 48.2 in Nov) due to uncertainty and commodity inflation.

Fed cut rates again due to labor market weakness (unemployment at 4.6%).

Housing market data remains limited but in a slow recovery, still down y/y.

Truckload market lacks economic support from a demand perspective to call a sustained flip, but the supply conditions are thin and getting thinner.

