White Paper: State of the Industry – June 2025

The June 2025 “State of the Industry Report” — presented in affiliation with Ryder — shares an in-depth overview across the trucking, maritime and intermodal markets, as well as what to expect in the coming weeks. The data contained within the report provides breakdowns of capacity, volumes and rates.

In this report, you will find:

Despite relative stagnation in truckload demand, May has seen tender rejections and spot rates skyrocket in response to seasonal pressures.

Intermodal demand, though currently declining, is set to surge in June as frontloaded imports pour into U.S. ports.

Ocean spot rates have responded sharply to the 90-day reduction in tariffs between the U.S. and China and are likely to see further growth in the coming weeks.

There are early indications that sentiment data is turning more optimistic, matching a string of healthy “hard” data on consumers and producers.

The Federal Open Market Committee maintained interest rates at its meeting in early May, citing continued health in the labor market. Further progress on inflation, if seen, could convince it to cut rates at its next meeting in June.

Download the complimentary report today to access the full insights.