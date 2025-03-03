White Paper: State of the Industry – March 2025

The March 2025 “State of the Industry Report” — presented in affiliation with Ryder — shares an in-depth overview across the trucking, maritime and intermodal markets, as well as what to expect in the coming weeks. The data contained within the report provides breakdowns of capacity, volumes and rates.

In this report, you will find:

Truckload demand is succumbing to seasonal pressures, declining in February as a result of higher inventory levels due to tariff threats as well as just normal seasonality.

Intermodal demand is also declining, especially on the international side of the market, though some of that decline is likely associated with the Lunar New Year drop in imports.

Ocean spot rates are declining rapidly, turning negative on a year over year basis, likely a sign that post-Lunar New Year demand isn’t as strong as ocean carriers were hoping for.

The macroeconomy remains filled with uncertainty, but consumer conditions remain challenged as inflation metrics are accelerating and spending slowed in January.

Strong labor market data and continued inflation led the Federal Open Market Committee to pause interest rate cuts in January. It will be important to watch if politics influence any policy decisions moving forward as the Federal Reserve is supposed to stay apolitical.

