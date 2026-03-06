White Paper: State of the Industry – March 2026

The March 2026 “State of the Industry Report” — presented in affiliation with Ryder — shares

an in-depth overview across the trucking, maritime and intermodal markets, as well as what to

expect in the coming weeks. The data contained within the report provides breakdowns of

capacity, volumes and rates.

In this report, you will find:

Winter Storm Fern has proven to be the most disruptive event since the end of COVID. Rejection and spot rates remain elevated.

The Midwest appears to be the epicenter of the tightness with the most elevated rejection rates by far. The west coast is the least disrupted region.

Uncertainty returned to the supply chain in the form of tariff ruling and subsequent response from the president. This comes at a time when ocean demand is light due to Lunar New Year but could manifest in domestic level disruptions later.

Intermodal demand took a short-lived hit during the winter storm but remains a strong offset to truckload and prices remain subdued.

Some sharp green shoots are showing in the manufacturing sector though sentiment remains weak. Flatbed activity supports underlying growth.

Labor markets remain sluggish with uneven growth leaning on healthcare.

Consumption is stable but uneven as wealthier households are continuing to support the bulk of the spending. This is concerning for long term stability.

Housing is still slowly crawling off a floor but is still fairly muted. Lower mortgages are helping but builders are cautious.

