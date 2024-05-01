White Paper: State of the Industry – May 2024

The May 2024 “State of the Industry Report” — presented in affiliation with Ryder — shares an in-depth overview across the trucking, maritime and intermodal markets, as well as what to expect in the coming weeks. The data contained within the report provides breakdowns of capacity, volumes and rates as we enter into the first quarter.

In this report, you will find:

Truckload demand has remained relatively stable through April, shaking off April’s reputation of being a slower month.

The intermodal market is under pricing pressure as both domestic and international intermodal demand is higher than it was last year.

The maritime market continues to recover from the Lunar New Year, but ocean container ship lines are seeing pricing power slip through their grasp.

March’s inflation reading was hotter-than-expected, tempering expectations for interest rate cuts throughout 2024.

The labor market continues to appear strong, but underneath the hood, industries like leisure and hospitality are leading the hiring trends.

