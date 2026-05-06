White Paper: State of the Industry – May 2026

The May 2026 “State of the Industry Report” — presented in affiliation with Ryder — shares an in-depth overview across the trucking, maritime and intermodal markets, as well as what to expect in the coming weeks. The data contained within the report provides breakdowns of capacity, volumes and rates.

In this report, you will find:

Spot and contract rates are rising as capacity stays constrained, with tender rejection rates still elevated, signaling continued pricing pressure through mid-year.

Long-term contract rates are up ~8% since last fall, with further increases likely as shippers rely more on secondary capacity amid persistent tightness.

Tight truckload conditions and attractive rate spreads are driving strong domestic intermodal growth, supported by improved service levels and available container capacity.

Diesel prices have been highly sensitive to geopolitical developments, complicating rate signals and reinforcing the need for cost and risk management strategies.

While global capacity remains oversupplied, routing disruptions and energy costs are supporting rates, keeping shippers cautious on import planning.

U.S. manufacturing activity has returned to expansion, supporting flatbed, rail, and LTL demand despite broader economic mixed signals.

Retail and consumer spending continue to hold up, even as inflation and energy costs pressure sentiment, helping sustain freight volumes in the near term.

Download the complimentary report today to access the full insights.