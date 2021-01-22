Sonar Logo FreightWaves Passport Logo
  • ITVI.USA
    13,714.340
    -40.170
    -0.3%
  • OTRI.USA
    21.930
    0.010
    0%
  • OTVI.USA
    13,686.380
    -35.040
    -0.3%
  • TLT.USA
    2.840
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.280
    -0.210
    -8.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    1.900
    -0.070
    -3.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    2.720
    -0.270
    -9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.480
    -0.170
    -6.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.070
    -0.210
    -6.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.370
    -0.090
    -6.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    127.000
    0.000
    0%
White Papers

White Paper: The Big Book of Shipper’s Links

Friday, January 22, 2021
0 1 minute read

The 115 websites, apps & online resources every shipper needs to bookmark for 2021

Let’s face it the shipping business is tough.  It’s fast paced, volatile, and changes in a second.

We could all use a tip, trick, or new set of tools to help us.

I mean, it’s 2021 for goodness sakes.

Isn’t there an app for that?… or a website?… or an online tool?

Turns out in the freight business there is.

And we found 115 of them. We’re thinking of them as 115 smart-cuts for shippers.

It’s a treasure trove of shipping resources.

What’s inside:

  • The Freight Toolbox – 19 essential tools for your utility belt
  • Traffic & Weather Links – 8 sites to keep mother nature and rush hour in check
  • Canada Shipping Links – 4 sites you must bookmark for the Great White North
  • U.S. Shipping Links – 7 links with the 411 on just about everything USA
  • Cross-border links – 8 key sites to get your freight across the border
  • Load Board Links – 11 of the best load boards
  • Trade Association Links – find your community with these 14 associations
  • Virtual Trade Show Links – learn new trends at these 19 shows
  • Industry Publication Links – catch breaking news with these 17 media sites
  • Online Networking Links – 10 of the best online groups

It’s a categorized list of 115 websites that will connect you to the best industry trends, breaking news, cross-border shipping resources, traffic, weather, trade show links and more.

It’s a digital resource no shipper should be without.

Swipe these links… and bookmark them all.

We guarantee they will make you a more informed and more efficient shipper in 2021.

Download your copy today!

Friday, January 22, 2021
0 1 minute read
Photo of Sponsor

Sponsor

Sponsors occasionally contribute content tor FreightWaves.com. To qualify, the content must be properly labeled as the sponsor's content, and it must not conflict with FreightWaves editorial policies. Contact Preston Brown at pbrown@freightwaves.com for details.

