White Paper: The Big Book of Shipper’s Links
The 115 websites, apps & online resources every shipper needs to bookmark for 2021
Let’s face it the shipping business is tough. It’s fast paced, volatile, and changes in a second.
We could all use a tip, trick, or new set of tools to help us.
I mean, it’s 2021 for goodness sakes.
Isn’t there an app for that?… or a website?… or an online tool?
Turns out in the freight business there is.
And we found 115 of them. We’re thinking of them as 115 smart-cuts for shippers.
It’s a treasure trove of shipping resources.
What’s inside:
- The Freight Toolbox – 19 essential tools for your utility belt
- Traffic & Weather Links – 8 sites to keep mother nature and rush hour in check
- Canada Shipping Links – 4 sites you must bookmark for the Great White North
- U.S. Shipping Links – 7 links with the 411 on just about everything USA
- Cross-border links – 8 key sites to get your freight across the border
- Load Board Links – 11 of the best load boards
- Trade Association Links – find your community with these 14 associations
- Virtual Trade Show Links – learn new trends at these 19 shows
- Industry Publication Links – catch breaking news with these 17 media sites
- Online Networking Links – 10 of the best online groups
It’s a categorized list of 115 websites that will connect you to the best industry trends, breaking news, cross-border shipping resources, traffic, weather, trade show links and more.
It’s a digital resource no shipper should be without.
Swipe these links… and bookmark them all.
We guarantee they will make you a more informed and more efficient shipper in 2021.
Download your copy today!