White Paper: The State of Freight – January 2024

This monthly report analyzes the current state of the freight market based on critical insights from our SONAR platform. The themes for January are current freight market conditions and macroeconomic trends. All insights are provided by FreightWaves’ Craig Fuller, Founder and CEO, and Zach Strickland, Head of Freight Market Intelligence.

The report’s key topics include:

• The impact of severe winter weather for the U.S. truckload market

• Post-holiday consumer spending sentiment

• Impacts of the Red Sea crisis on the global supply chain

This recap is a takeaway from our monthly State of Freight webinar series that offers expert industry insights, previously made available only to subscribers of FreightWaves’ supply chain analytics and high-frequency data platform, SONAR.

