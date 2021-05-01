  • ITVI.USA
White Papers

White Paper: Tolling in 2021: Emerging Trends for Commercial Fleets

Photo of Sponsor SponsorSaturday, May 1, 2021
0 35 Less than a minute

Understanding new trends in tolling in 2021, and how tolling will evolve into the future, is critical for most commercial fleets, especially those with large regional or national footprints. By learning more about tolling trends and evaluating the cost and benefits of using specific facilities, fleets can optimize operations, creating an overall positive impact on the bottom line.

Download the white paper, Tolling in 2021: Emerging Trends for Commercial Fleets to learn:
• What the acceleration of All-Electronic Tolling (AET) means for your fleet
• How Toll by Plate impacts fleets
• Interoperability changes
• Infrastructure funding
• The Mileage-Based User Fee (MBUF) approach and more!

Complete the form below to download your complimentary copy.

Photo of Sponsor

Sponsor

Sponsors occasionally contribute content tor FreightWaves.com. To qualify, the content must be properly labeled as the sponsor's content, and it must not conflict with FreightWaves editorial policies. Contact Preston Brown at pbrown@freightwaves.com for details.

